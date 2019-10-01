Mother Dairy urges consumers to opt for ‘Token Milk’ to cut plastic use

New Delhi: Mother Dairy on Monday said that it offers Token Milk affordable by Rs 4 a litre compared to its packaged sibling to encourage cutting down the plastic usage. The company said it will take additional steps to promote the consumption of token milk and is actively considering introducing door to door supplies to reduce the use of plastics in day to day life by the residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

Besides, selling token milk cheaper by Rs 4 a litre compared to that sold in packaged form, the company will also revamp retail sell outlets for milk through vending machines for improving the consumer experience, facilities and efficiencies. The Company already has an increased capacity of 10 lakh litres per day to cater to the demand of Token Milk. As more people buy this offering from vending machines, the cash incentive will work out to the tune of Rs 140 crore a year.

Commenting on the initiative Sangram Chaudhary, Managing Director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd said, “With rising concerns towards the hazards of plastic to the environment, we are urging consumers across the Delhi NCR region to come forward and contribute by opting for quality Token Milk. Being free of any plastic packaging, every litre purchased by a consumer helps in reducing plastic generation by approximately 4.2 grams. In order to reach out to more consumers, we are also taking measures to enhance the acceptance of this plastic-free option of milk.”