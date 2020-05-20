NDMC to open parks and gardens in Delhi for public from May 21: Check who are prohibited from entering

In a good news for people who are missing morning walks and jogging, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation is set to open parks and gardens under its area including Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park and Talkatora Garden for the public from May 21 (Thursday), after almost two months of coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

The parks will be open between 7-10 in the morning and 3.30-6.30 in the evening. The activities permitted in the parks include walking, jogging and running on the walking tracks. However open gym, yoga and any other activities will not be allowed during this period.



The people entering the parks will have to follow the given social distancing norms and other health-related protocols. Also, as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Delhi government, restrictions will be implemented on certain people.

The entry of the following will be prohibited during this period--persons above 65 years of age, children below 10 years of age, and persons with comorbidity and suffering from chronic disease.

According to NDMC Director of Horticulture, S Challiya, "As people are getting along with the new normal, this step has been taken to help people cope up with physical and mental stress during the pandemic."