हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Night curfew

Night curfew in Delhi? Proposal sent to CM Arvind Kejriwal as COVID-19 spreads

In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is considering a proposal to impose a night curfew, according to the sources.

Night curfew in Delhi? Proposal sent to CM Arvind Kejriwal as COVID-19 spreads

NEW DELHI: In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is considering a proposal to impose a night curfew, according to the sources.

A proposal to impose a night curfew in the national capital has been forwarded to the Chief Minister for his clearance in view of rising coronavirus cases, the official sources said.

A proposal for imposing a night curfew is under consideration. The details are being discussed, including the time period of the curfew which could be from 10 pm to 5 am," a senior government official said on Monday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday said that Delhi was undergoing the fourth wave of COVID-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet.

"As per the current situation, we are not considering imposing a lockdown. We are closely monitoring the situation and such a decision will only be taken after due public consultation," the Chief Minister had said in a press briefing.

As per the Delhi government health bulletin on Monday, a total of 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 15 deaths were reported within the last 24 hours. 

The national capital on Monday reported 3,548 new Covid-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 6,79,962, while its test positivity rate stood at 5.54 per cent, according to the health bulletin released by Delhi government.

This is the fourth consecutive day that Delhi reported more than 3,500 new cases. On Sunday, the national capital had reported 4,033 new cases, the highest single-day tally in 2021. 

The city had reported 3,567 new cases on April 3, and 3,594 cases on April 2. The number of active cases in Delhi rose to 14,589 on Monday, out of which 7,983 persons are in home isolation, according to the health bulletin.

With 15 more deaths getting reported on Monday, Delhi`s Covid death toll rose to 11,096. On a positive note, 2,936 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,54,277.

A total of 64,003 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, of which 43,960 were RT-PCR tests and 20,043 were rapid antigen tests. Given the steady rise in the number of cases in the national capital, the health department of the Delhi government on Monday announced to increase the number of beds for Covid patients in all government-run hospitals.

As per the official data, a total of 2,910 specific Covid beds are available in government-run hospitals. The number of beds has been increased in 11 government-run hospitals, including Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, GTB Hospital, Burari Hospital and Ambedkar Hospital, among others.

On Saturday, the Delhi government had directed 33 private hospitals to increase the number of ICU beds for Covid infected patients.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Night curfewDelhi night curfewArvind Kejriwalcovid-19 in indiaCOVID-19CoronavirusIndiaHealth Ministry
Next
Story

Centre passed GNCTD Act to punish me for supporting farmers' protest: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Must Watch

PT9M7S

Votes to be cast on 475 assembly seats of 4 states and a union territory on Tuesday