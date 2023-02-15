Nikki Yadav Murder: Victim Died of Suffocation, Says Post-Mortem Report

New Delhi: The post-mortem reports of 25-year-old Haryana woman Nikki Yadav, who was allegedly strangled by her boyfriend with a charging cable, revealed her death occurred due to suffocation, news agency ANI said citing the Delhi Police sources on Wednesday. Nikki was found dead in a freezer at Delhi`s Mitraon village on Tuesday and was taken from Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for a post-mortem on Wednesday.

What Does Post-Mortem Report Say?

According to the Police Sources, the post-mortem reports have revealed that she died because of suffocation. There were marks on her neck and no other injury marks were found on the body. According to doctors, when the body was in the fridge, it is difficult to tell the exact time of the death, because there is no natural process in the fridge. The viscera report has been preserved.

Shraddha Murder-Like Probe, Says Police

The Police sources further said the killing of a 25-year-old Haryana woman will be investigated on the lines of the Shraddha Walkar murder case and that evidence is being collected on the basis of forensic investigation, as was collected in the Shraddha murder case.

CCTV Footage Reveals Last hours Of Victim

In the CCTV cameras installed in the house where Nikki Yadav lived on rent in Delhi`s Uttam Nagar, it can be seen in the CCTV footage, that Nikki was seen going to the terrace at around 1 pm, and can be seen coming out the other day at around 9 pm. Nikki was living in this flat with one of her sisters for the last five months and accused Sahil Gehlot used to visit her regularly. She had told his neighbours that she was studying and mostly did not talk to the people there but the people present here have seen Sahil coming to her flat several times.

The post-mortem of the victim has been completed and the body of Nikki Yadav has been brought to the Mortuary in Delhi`s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Soon her dead body will be handed over to her relatives and then the relatives will take the dead body to their ancestral residence in Jhajjar in Haryana.

Why Was Nikki Murdered?

Nikki was strangled to death allegedly by her live-in partner after she came to know of his impending marriage with another woman, police said. After his arrest on Tuesday, the accused Sahil Gehlot was presented before a Delhi court and sent to five-day police remand. DCP Crime Branch Satish Kumar said that the accused is on remand for five days and an inquiry is on to identify the route taken that night. "The accused is on remand for five days. Inquiry is on. Our multiple teams are working to identify the route taken that night. We are also scanning CCTV footage," said the DCP crime. Kumar further said that on February 9 there was an argument about his marriage and Sahil got and strangulated the victim with a mobile cable.

What Triggered The Crime?

The accused was getting engaged on February 9. The accused went to meet Nikki at her flat and left early in the morning, they went to many places in Delhi, during which there was an argument about his marriage. During this, he got angry and strangulated the victim with a mobile cable, said DCP Crime Branch. "After that, he kept the victim`s body in the refrigerator in a dhaba in Mitraon village in Najafgarh area and then the accused went to his marriage. We are investigating deeply about this case," he added.

Delhi Police Crime Branch, meanwhile, said it has recovered the car in which Sahil allegedly murdered Nikki. He also transported her mortal remains to the dhaba (eatery) in the same vehicle, police added. According to the police, Nikki was putting pressure on Sahil after learning that he was going to marry another woman.

DCW Steps In

Taking suo-moto cognisance of the murder, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday issued a notice to the police. The DCW in the notice said, "The commission has sought the copy of FIR and the details of the accused arrested in the matter. Whether any other accomplice was also identified? If yes, please provide details of the same."

"As per media reports, the accused killed the girl in a car near ISBT, Kashmere Gate by strangulating her. Thereafter, the accused drove the car with her body to Najafgarh and hid the body in a refrigerator at a dhaba," read the DCW notice issued to the Deputy Police Commissioner of the Delhi Police`s Crime Branch.

Highlighting the matter as "very serious", the DCW has sought the details of the action taken report and the details of any missing complaint received by Delhi Police from the family of the deceased girl along with details of action taken thereon, by February 17.