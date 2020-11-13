No Delhi metro service after 10 pm from terminal stations on Diwali

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced a new schedule for the last metro train service on November 14 (Saturday), due to Diwali festival. As per an official release by the DMRC, the last metro trains from terminal stations of all metro lines will start at 10 pm.

Usually, the last metro trains from terminal stations depart at 11 pm. The DMRC tweeted, "On account of Diwali, the last Metro train service on 14th November will start at 10 PM from terminal stations of all Metro Lines."

These stations, include Shaheed Sthal - New Bus Adda, Rithala, Samaypur Badli, Huda City Centre, Noida Electronic City, Dwarka Sector-21, Vaishali, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok, Mundka, Kashmere Gate, Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park, Shiv Vihar, Botanical Garden, Janakpuri (W), and New Delhi and Dwarka Sec-21 stations of the Airport Express Line.

The metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from 6 am onwards on all lines and from 4.45 am on Airport Express Line.

Also known as the ‘festival of lights’, the five-day Diwali festival, officially began on Thursday with Dhanteras. It is the third day on which the main festival is celebrated, which, in this case, falls on November 14.

On special occasions such as Independence Day and Republic Day, metro services in the national capital are partially affected as part of security arrangements.