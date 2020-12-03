हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

No night curfew for now: AAP government informs Delhi High Court after assessing COVID-19 situation

The AAP government made the submission after assessing the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, where over 8000 people have died due to the deadly infection.

NEW DELHI: The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that no night curfew would be imposed in the national capital, or parts of it, for now, to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The submission was made before a bench of Delhi High Court Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad in response to the court's query on November 26 as to whether night curfew would be imposed in Delhi to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection, as has been done in some other states.

In a status report filed in court, the Delhi government, represented by senior advocate Sandeep Sethi and additional standing counsel Satyakam, said that it has for now issued an order directing that status quo be maintained with regard to permitted and restricted activities in the city till December 31.

"Therefore, no new activity has been permitted/ allowed till December 31," the report said.

The AAP government made the submission after assessing the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, where over 8000 people have died due to the deadly infection.

The court was hearing a PIL by advocate Rakesh Malhotra demanding an increase in the COVID-19 testing numbers in the national capital and getting speedy results. 

