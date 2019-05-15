close

Rahul Gandhi

No offence made out against Rahul Gandhi under sedition law: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Wednesday told a city court that no offence is made out against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for making a statement against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleged to be derogatory in a complaint in 2016.

File photo

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday told a city court that no offence is made out against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for making a statement against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleged to be derogatory in a complaint in 2016.

The police in a report filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal have given a clean chit to Gandhi on the statement he made on the PM, stating that no charge of sedition is made out, and it is a case of defamation. 

"It is submitted that as per the contents of the complaint, no cognizable offence is made out. Gandhi made the defamatory statement against PM, for which a suit may be filed by the individual against whom the statement was made," said the police in their report.

On April 26, the court had directed the police to file an Action Taken Report (ATR) on a plea seeking registration of a criminal case under sedition law against Gandhi. 

Advocate Joginder Tuli had moved the court seeking direction for the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for accusing the PM for hiding behind the blood of soldiers and taking advantage out of their sacrifices.

Tags:
Rahul GandhiDelhi PoliceDelhiCongressBJP
