Noida Transport Association calls for strike on September 19

New Delhi: The Noida Transport United Front has planned to launch a strike across Delhi-NCR on September 19 to protest against the hefty traffic fine under the new Motor Vehicle Act, 2019.

Owners of bus, trucks and other commercial vehicles have threatened the strike in solidarity with their counterparts in Delhi-NCR who are protesting against the ammended Motor Vehicle Act.

Hundreds of drivers and commercial vehicle owners gathered around Noida Stadium on Monday and announced their decision to support the strike call on Thursday.

Last month, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, which was implemented in several states from September 1.

The law enforces heavy fines and stricter penalties for traffic violations. There have been several instances where people have coughed up hefty fines for traffic violations in many parts of the country.