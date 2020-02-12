हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
National Security Guard (NSG)

NSG DG says no proposal to merge with CRPF

"I am not aware of any such proposal. NSG is an elite agency of our nation. It is our federal contingency force and holds the position as one of the best forces in the world," said Singh.

File Photo

New Delhi: National Security Guard (NSG) Director General (DG) Anup Kumar Singh on Wednesday denied to have any knowledge of a proposal to merge the country`s elite force with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

"I am not aware of any such proposal. NSG is an elite agency of our nation. It is our federal contingency force and holds the position as one of the best forces in the world," Singh told ANI.

"NSG has its own important structure. I hope it will continue in its current form," added Singh, saying the NSG is the country`s elite agency.

The NSG is a counter-terrorism unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs. It was raised in 1984. 

