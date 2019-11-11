Odd-even restrictions lifted in Delhi on November 11, 12 for Guru Parv

New Delhi: The Odd-Even scheme will not be implemented on November 11th and 12th in the national capital in view of the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. To ensure the hassle-free commute on the occasion of the Sikh festival, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party decided to do away with the traffic rationalising scheme for two days.

Earlier, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had said that the AAP government was considering giving relaxation or exemption from the odd-rven scheme on these days so as to make the travel of a large number of devotees who are planning to visit Delhi during the Guru Parv.

On November 8, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the commuters in the national capital will not have to face the Odd-Even restrictions on November 11-12. "The decision came after people from the Sikh community requested the government to relax the rules as they celebrate the birth anniversary of their religion`s founder on November 12," CM Kejriwal said.

On November 11, preparations are being made for the grand Nagar Kirtan in the entire city, in which lakhs of devotees are expected to participate. On this occasion, lakhs of people will also visit different gurdwaras throughout the city.

The Delhi government ordered for plying of vehicles under the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15 in view of the severe air pollution that engulfed the national capital and its adjoining areas post-Diwali. The penalty for violating the Odd-Even traffic movement rule has been doubled this year by fixing it at Rs 4,000 as compared to the previous editions of the scheme.

The scheme had been introduced in Delhi for the first time in January 2016 with an aim to curb the number of cars on roads and to limit the pollution caused by them. t is applicable in Delhi from Monday to Saturday between 8 am and 8 pm.