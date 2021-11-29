'Omicron' scare: DDMA to review COVID situation today, all Delhi govt departments on high alert

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over new the new COVID-19 variant `Omicron`, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to meet on Monday to take a call on incoming international passengers.

According to informed sources, the Delhi government is deeply concerned about international passengers coming to the national capital, especially from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Hong Kong. Experts and representatives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation are expected to attend the meeting among others.

"They may take a call on RT-PCR testing of passengers deboarding from international flights and quarantining of passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Hong Kong etc," government sources said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has also instructed concerned officials to ensure strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour in public places and full preparedness in hospitals to handle any possible emergent situation.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that all government departments are on high alert and appealed to people to avoid unnecessary gatherings.

The deputy chief minister said that government departments, especially health, have been instructed to again enhance infrastructure and other necessary facilities to tackle any possible threat of the new variant.

The `Omicron` variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country, in view of recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel.

Amid concerns over ‘new COVID variant of concern’ Omicron, several Indian states have started tightening the travel rules for international passengers to prevent its further transmission.

Taking preventive measures, India has added several countries to its list making RT-PCR mandatory for incoming international passengers. These countries include South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Israel, Hong Kong, countries in Europe including the UK.

