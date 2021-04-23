हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AIIMS

Only symptomatic health care workers will be tested, quarantined: Delhi AIIMS

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has said that only the symptomatic health care workers will be tested for COVID-19 and only those testing positive will be isolated and the quarantine of asymptomatic contacts will be discontinued.

Only symptomatic health care workers will be tested, quarantined: Delhi AIIMS

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has said that only the symptomatic health care workers will be tested for COVID-19 and only those testing positive will be isolated and the quarantine of asymptomatic contacts will be discontinued.

The decision was taken in view of the current situation of COVID-19 leading to insufficient resources for contact tracing, and shortages of staff.

In a statement issued on late Thursday, AIIMS said "In view of the current situation of COVID-19 leading to insufficient resources for contact tracing, and shortages of staff, the risk assessment and contact tracing of exposed HCW and quarantine of asymptomatic contacts should be discontinued. Only the symptomatic HCW should be tested and only those testing positives be isolated and managed as per the clinical condition."

 

 

AIIMS Delhi further said that asymptomatic HCW may join work 10 days from the date of the first positive test

"HCW who test positive may be able to join work after 10 days period from the onset of symptoms, provided that they are afebrile for at least last 24 hours without the use of antipyretics and symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) have improved. Those who are asymptomatic may join work 10 days from the date of the first positive test," the statement added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the AIIMS COVID-19 Task Force has requested his colleagues from other departments to provide 80 per cent of the resident doctors and faculty members for COVID-19 management.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AIIMSDelhihealth care workersCOVID-19lockdown 2.0lockdown 2021Coronavirus
Next
Story

COVID-19 hits Delhi Police, over 1500 cops infected as second wave of coronavirus prevails

Must Watch

PT1M42S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day