Massive fire breaks out at Covid-19 hospital in Maharashtra, at least 13 dead

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at the ICU of a Covid-19 Hospital in the Palghar district of Maharashtra in which at least 13 people have died on Friday morning.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the ICU of the Vijay Vallabh Covid Care Hospital located in Virar West in the Palghar district where several COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment.

All other affected patients are being shifted to nearby hospitals. As of now, the identity of the deceased patients could not be ascertained as they were charred beyond recognition.

News agency ANI earlier said, "Fire broke out at a COVID Center in Vasai of Palghar district. Affected patients are being shifted to nearby hospitals. 12 patients have died in the fire at Vasai Covid hospital.''

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a COVID Center in Vasai of Palghar district. Affected patients are being shifted to nearby hospitals. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QfclEgBvvj — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

A short circuit is believed to have caused the fire at 3 AM today. The situation is said to be under control now.

Later, PTI quoted District Disaster Control Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam saying, "The fire broke out in the ICU of the hospital around 3 AM. The fire was preceded by an explosion in the AC unit of the intensive care unit. There were several patients undergoing treatment at the hospital."

Firefighters from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation put out the fire within an hour, Kadam said.

Confirming the news, Dr. Dilip Shah, official, Vijay Vallabh COVID Care Hospital, Virar, said, "13 people have died after a fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) around 3 am today. 21 patients including those in critical condition have been shifted to another hospital.''

Maharashtra | 13 people have died after a fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) around 3am today. 21 patients including those in critical condition have been shifted to another hospital: Dr. Dilip Shah, official, Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital, Virar pic.twitter.com/0GNUlHlgt4 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

The shocking incident comes a day after 22 people lost their lives due to low oxygen supply after an oxygen tanker leaked outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Live TV