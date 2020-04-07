Only three private hospitals in Delhi will treat coronavirus COVID-19 patients: Delhi government

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced that only three private hospitals in the national capital will treat coronavirus COVID-19 patients as these three hospitals have separate wings. The hospitals and their wings are--Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's Kolmet Hospital, Max Hospital, Saket's East Wing and Sarita Vihar's Apollo Hospital.

The Kolmet Hospital will have 36 beds, Max hospital 42 beds, and Apollo Hospital 50 beds. The government has asked other hospitals to be ready if required.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced a five-point action plan to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the national capital and said one lakh random rapid anti-body tests for COVID-19 will be conducted in the city's hotspot areas. Addressing a press conference via video link, he said the Delhi government will take over private hospitals and 12,000 rooms of hotels in a phased manner if COVID-19 cases constantly rise and reach up to active 30,000 cases in the city. So far, there are 523 COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital, the CM said.

Under the first 'T', the government will conduct one lakh random rapid testing in hotspot areas. "Without large-scale testing, the virus could spread. South Korea through large scale testing identified affected people. We are going to start testing at a large scale. Fifty thousand kits have been ordered and delivery has started. We will do one lakh rapid tests from Friday when delivery of testing kits will start," the CM said.