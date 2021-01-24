हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Pakistan Zindabad slogans raised in Delhi's Khan Market, police action reveals this reason

The Delhi Police said that they received a PCR call reporting people raising Pakistan Zindabad slogans near Khan Market metro station on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Two men and three women have been picked up in connection with the case, their families are also being questioned.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday (January 24, 2021) said that the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slognas were raised in Delhi's Khan Market area on Saturday night and it was done in a 'lighter vein'.

The police reached Khan Market after receiving the complaint, two men and three women were picked up in the early hours of Sunday for alleged raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans.

The Delhi Police said that they received a PCR call reporting people raising Pakistan Zindabad slogans near Khan Market metro station. It was found to be a group of people racing bikes and naming their vehicles based on countries. 

In a statement the police said: "A PCR call was received at around 1 am in Police Station Tughlaq Road that few people are heard sloganeering Pakistan Zindabad near Khan market metro station. The enquiry officer reached the spot and found that 2 males, 3 females and a teenager were present on the spot on blue colour Yulu bikes."

Further the police said that the two along with their families are being questioned and an enquiry is being conducted.

The incident happened at around 1 am on Sunday.

