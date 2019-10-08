PM Narendra Modi to attend Dussehra celebrations at DDA Ground in Dwarka

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the Dussehra celebrations on Tuesday at Dwarka area in the national capital. Modi will attend the event organised by Dwarka Sri Ram Leela Society at DDA Ground in Dwarka Sector 10.

Both PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind are expected to attend Dusshera celebrations in Delhi's Dwarka.

Former BJP MLA Rajesh Gahlot confirmed the report saying that the Prime Mnister is scheduled to reach the venue at 5.30 PM on Tuesday. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Prime Minister's office on this.

It is to be noted that usually high dignitaries join the Dussehra celebrations at Ramlila Maidan in Dwarka. Back in 2016, the Prime Minister had attended the Dussehra function in Lucknow during his first stint in office.

This is to be noted that the Prime Minister and other key leaders attend Dussehra celebrations which take place at Delhi's Red Fort every year. This year, however, it is expected that PM Modi will attend the Dusshera celebrations in Dwarka.