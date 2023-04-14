Power Subsidy To Continue In Delhi As L-G V K Saxena Clears File Amid Face-Off With AAP

New Delhi: The people of Delhi will continue to get subsidised electricity like before as Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena on Friday approved the files related to power subsidy. News agency PTI claimed that Delhi L-G VK Saxena has given his consent and approved the extension of power subsidy following a tussle with the ruling AAP which accused him of stalling the move. The Delhi Cabinet had earlier approved the extension of power subsidy for the year 2023-24, but the file was pending in the L-G's office, the AAP claimed.

The L-G also gave his consent for a special audit of the power subsidy amount disbursed to the distribution companies (discoms) since 2016-17, expressing "surprise" over the delay in it so far. Saxena, in a note to the chief minister, criticised the government for not conducting the audit of Rs 13,549 crore given to the discoms over the past six years, the sources said.

Power Subsidy For Poor: Delhi L-G

The LG has reiterated his stand that power subsidy should be provided to the poor, pointing out that amounts being given to the discoms be audited to ensure non-pilferage. He has also asked the Kejriwal government to expedite its appeal in the Supreme Court against a High Court order quashing the CAG audit of the discoms, which has been pending for more than seven years, officials said.

L-G Vs AAP Over Power Subsidy

The L-G and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation are engaged in a tussle over power subsidy in Delhi, with the latter alleging Saxena of trying to stop the subsidy through a conspiracy with the BJP. The L-G in his note has underlined that audit by the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) empanelled auditors cannot and should not be considered a substitute to the CAG audit.

Repeating his consent and commitment to power subsidy for the poor, Saxena has iterated that such subsidies are public funds collected as revenue from the people of Delhi and it is the prime responsibility of the government to ensure that benefits reach the targeted population rather than getting pilfered for the gain of vested interests.

AAP Blames L-G For Ending Power Subsidy

Earlier in the day, Delhi`s Energy Minister Atishi said, "The file relating to subsidy has been stopped by the Lieutenant Governor. Due to this, 46 lakh consumers of Delhi will not be able to get electricity subsidy."

However, shortly after the allegations were made by the Energy Minister, the Lieutenant Governor`s office claimed that the Delhi L-G has signed the file on electricity subsidy. "As the Lieutenant Governor had withheld the file related to power subsidy, Delhiites would not be able to get free electricity from Saturday," Atishi had alleged.

She said that the Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi gives 200 units free of cost to Delhiites every month and 50 per cent subsidy on 201 to 400 units of electricity. Atishi also claimed that she had sought an appointment with the Lieutenant Governor on this subject, but even after 24 hours, the L-G did not give her an appointment.

मैंने कल LG साहब के Office में Message छोड़ा-



▪️केवल 5 मिनट का समय चाहिए

▪️46 Lakh परिवारों को मिल रही बिजली Subsidy का मुद्दा है



कोई Response नहीं



Media के माध्यम से LG साहब से अनुरोध, File Clear करें



नहीं तो Monday से आने वाले बिजली Bills में Subsidy नहीं होगी।



—@AtishiAAP pic.twitter.com/N3X4GE5znD — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 14, 2023

Reacting to Atishi`s allegations, the Lieutenant Governor`s office said that the Energy Minister should avoid making “unnecessary and baseless allegations.” The L-G`s office said, "The Energy Minister should stop misleading the people with false statements. The Energy Minister and the Chief Minister have been asked why the decision regarding subsidy was kept pending till April 4, when the deadline for electricity subsidy was April 15."

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Saxena has slammed the state government for not conducting the audit of Rs 13,549 crore given to the power discoms.

(With Agency Inputs)