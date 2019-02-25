हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Weather

Rain, hailstorm hit Delhi-NCR, several flights diverted

Delhi and the NCR such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad have been experiencing dry weather conditions since the last 48 hours. 

Rain, hailstorm hit Delhi-NCR, several flights diverted
Representational image

New Delhi: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were on Monday hit by moderate rainfall, accompanied by a hailstorm. 

At least 11 flights were diverted from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport due to bad weather. The reason cited by the authorities is overhead congestion.

Nine flights have been diverted to Jaipur while the remaining two have been diverted to Lucknow.

According to Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting agency, the intensity of rainfall in the national capital and the adjoining areas is expected to increase on Tuesday.

Pollution levels have also improved marginally in the entire region due to strong and dry northwesterly winds, reported Skymet.

