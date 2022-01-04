Red alert in Delhi? DDMA likely to impose more curbs as Covid-19 positivity rate rises to 6.5 per cent

New Delhi: With the Covid positivity rate in Delhi rising to 6.5 per cent in the last 24 hours, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is deliberating over strengthening the already existing restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, including of the new variant Omicron.

Under the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP), of the DDMA, it is decided as to which activities would be allowed under what circumstances in case of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

There are four levels of colour-coded alerts, namely, yellow, amber, orange and red. Currently, Delhi is under the `yellow` alert, which is declared when the infection rate continues to be either at 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days or crosses it. Under the Level 1 alert, 1,500 positive cases could be reported in the national capital in one week.

The DDMA, on December 29, said that it would continue the restrictions imposed under the `yellow` alert. Under the yellow alert, the night curfew is imposed from 10 PM till 5 AM in the morning.

Public transport, like buses and Delhi Metro, runs with 50 per cent seating capacity and passengers are not allowed to travel standing up. While restaurants remain open with 50 per cent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm, bars continue with 50 per cent capacity from 12 noon to 10 pm.

Meanwhile, cinema halls, multiplexes, banquet halls and auditoriums remain closed, whereas salons and beauty parlours function as usual. In addition to that, only 20 people are allowed to attend wedding ceremonies and funerals.

Schools, colleges, educational institutions, and coaching institutes remain closed. Private offices are permitted to function with 50 per cent capacity from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While, the yellow alert should be followed by amber, but Delhi`s positivity rate has crossed 5 per cent - the mark set for imposition of red alert in the capital. In either of the alerts, the already existing restrictions will be strengthened with a few places, activities being completely banned under the level 2 (amber) restrictions and a complete lockdown in level 4 (red).

