Red Fort to remain closed for public from 22 January for Republic Day function

NEW DELHI: The Red Fort will remain closed for the public and general visitors from 22 January morning to 31 January for Republic Day function and Bharat Parv. The order was issued on Tuesday by the Archaeological Survey of India under the aegis of Ministry of Culture.

The Ministry of Tourism is organising the 4th edition of ‘Bharat Parv’ in collaboration with other central Ministries. Bharat Parv will be open for public from 12 Noon to 10 PM every day, from 26 to 31 January. The entry will be free. However, identity proof is to be carried for entry to the event.

The event will showcase the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat at Red Fort in the capital during 26 to 31 January 2019. The 5-day event is a part of Republic Day Celebrations.

The event is being organised since 2016 in line with the Prime Minister's vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Organized by the Ministry of Tourism, the highlights of the event this year are is he display of Republic Day Parade tableaux, performances by the Armed Forces Bands (Static as well as dynamic), a Multi-Cuisine Food Court, Crafts Mela, and Photo Exhibition by the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP).

The event will also include IRCTC’ promotions on special tourist trains, ‘Jago Grahak Jago’ Consumer Awareness campaign, a Gandhi Gram in which 10 painting artists will create paintings on the theme of 'Ideology of Mahatma Gandhi', the exhibition-cum-sale of crafts items. In addition to these, the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) will be conducting daily Cultural Performances from different regions of the country.