Republic Day 2022

Republic Day 2022: Delhi Police deploys multi-layer security, installs facial recognition systems for surveillance

Delhi Police said that a face recognition system has been installed to immediately identify any terror suspect or criminal. The system has a database of 50,000 suspected criminals.

Republic Day 2022: Delhi Police deploys multi-layer security, installs facial recognition systems for surveillance
Pic for representational use only

New Delhi: Ahead of the Republic Day 2022 celebrations, Delhi Police has made high-tech security arrangements to prevent any terror incident. 

In order to keep a close watch on the people coming to watch the R-Day Parade, the Delhi Police has made a top-notch security arrangement in and around the majestic Rajpath.

Delhi Police also said that a face recognition system has been installed to immediately identify any terror suspect or criminal. The system has a database of 50,000 suspected criminals.

 

 

According to the police, 30 face recognition systems have been installed at six entry points and 16 bridges for the people coming to watch the parade. Whenever a suspected person enters from these places, a red light will appear on the system. 

Further, three control rooms are keeping a watch on the Rajpath through more than 500 CCTV cameras. Delhi Police has deployed about 30,000 personnel, including 65 companies of paramilitary forces, ahead of the Republic Day parade.

71 DCPs, 213 ACPs, 753 Inspectors of Delhi Police have been given the command of security of the parade. A counter-drone system has been installed to monitor the air space. In view of the terrorist threat, 26 parameters of anti-terror measures have been followed. 

In order to gather intelligence input, Delhi Police is continuously verifying all the hotels, guest houses, dharamshalas, tenants living in Delhi, servants working in the houses and labourers. 

Delhi Police is making security arrangements in coordination with the agencies involved in the Central Vista project without halting the work. 

To collect every small input, inter-state coordination is used to avert any terrorist activity. A unit of Delhi Police is especially keeping an eye on social media. People are also being made aware through social media. 

Tags:
Republic Day 2022Republic Day paradeDelhi PoliceCCTVsFacial recognition systems
