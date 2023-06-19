RK Puram Double Murder: Delhi Police Arrests 5 Accused For Murdering Two Sisters Over Money Dispute

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested two more accused persons in connection with the sensational murder of two sisters over a money dispute in Delhi’s RK Puram locality on Sunday morning. They have been identified as Kishan Chaudhary (27) and Ganesh Swamy (39). Overall 5 persons have been nabbed till now in the murder case of two sisters. Earlier, Arjun, Mickel and Dev were arrested in this case.

According to eyewitnesses and police, two women were murdered in cold blood after they jumped in to rescue their elder brother following an argument over a loan. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday near the high-security Army and Air Force headquarters in RK Puram. There are also offices of the CRPF and NCB in the area.

Delhi Police on Monday tweeted, "2 women shot dead in Delhi. 2 more accused, 27-year-old Kishan and 39-year-old Ganesh Swamy apprehended. Total 5 nabbed so far in connection with the case. 2 sisters, namely Pinky and Jyoti were shot dead yesterday in the RK Puram area by a few assailants over a money settlement issue."

#WATCH | Visuals of the accused who were nabbed by Delhi Police, in connection with the case where 2 women were shot dead in RK Puram area, over a money settlement issue



(Video source - Delhi Police) https://t.co/0GGTDjjErw pic.twitter.com/rfHHKBedHu June 19, 2023

Earlier mortal remains of two sisters who were allegedly shot dead in a suspected money settlement case in Delhi's Ambedkar Basti area early on Sunday morning were brought to their residence. The deceased women identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29) were rushed to SJ Hospital but the duo succumbed to injuries, as per police.

According to police, more than two dozen of men reached at victim's residence in Ambedkar Basti during the early morning hours of Sunday, the assailants were looking for the victim's brother named Lalit.

Lalit managed to escape and angered by this, the assailants allegedly deliberately shot both his sisters.