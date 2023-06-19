topStoriesenglish2623633
NewsDelhi
DELHI DOUBLE MURDER

RK Puram Double Murder: Delhi Police Arrests 5 Accused For Murdering Two Sisters Over Money Dispute

Two sisters - Pinky and Jyoti - were allegedly shot dead in a suspected money settlement case in Delhi's Ambedkar Basti area early on Sunday morning

Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 01:16 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

RK Puram Double Murder: Delhi Police Arrests 5 Accused For Murdering Two Sisters Over Money Dispute

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested two more accused persons in connection with the sensational murder of two sisters over a money dispute in Delhi’s RK Puram locality on Sunday morning. They have been identified as Kishan Chaudhary (27) and Ganesh Swamy (39). Overall 5 persons have been nabbed till now in the murder case of two sisters. Earlier, Arjun, Mickel and Dev were arrested in this case.

According to eyewitnesses and police, two women were murdered in cold blood after they jumped in to rescue their elder brother following an argument over a loan.  The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday near the high-security Army and Air Force headquarters in RK Puram. There are also offices of the CRPF and NCB in the area.  

Delhi Police on Monday tweeted, "2 women shot dead in Delhi. 2 more accused, 27-year-old Kishan and 39-year-old Ganesh Swamy apprehended. Total 5 nabbed so far in connection with the case. 2 sisters, namely Pinky and Jyoti were shot dead yesterday in the RK Puram area by a few assailants over a money settlement issue."

 

 

Earlier mortal remains of two sisters who were allegedly shot dead in a suspected money settlement case in Delhi's Ambedkar Basti area early on Sunday morning were brought to their residence. The deceased women identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29) were rushed to SJ Hospital but the duo succumbed to injuries, as per police.

According to police, more than two dozen of men reached at victim's residence in Ambedkar Basti during the early morning hours of Sunday, the assailants were looking for the victim's brother named Lalit. 

Lalit managed to escape and angered by this, the assailants allegedly deliberately shot both his sisters. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile