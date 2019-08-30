close

Safdarjung Hospital

Safdarjung hospital resident doctors go on indefinite strike over colleagues' assault

New Delhi: Resident Doctors` Association (RDA) of Safdarjung Hospital here on Thursday went on an indefinite strike after two resident doctors were brutally thrashed by the attendants of a patient, who died during treatment.

The resident doctors have also withdrawn themselves from the hospital`s emergency services, causing a lot of inconvenience to the patients. The doctors have demanded security at the workplace. 

The deceased was a 40-year-old patient, who was suffering from chronic liver disease, hypertension, and other serious complications.

According to information, the two RDs while being on duty were brutally beaten by the relatives of the deceased in Ward No. 12 of the hospital. They have sustained injuries on the face, hand, back, abdomen and limbs.

The hospital superintendent and RDA representatives held a late-night meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Health to discuss the matter.

