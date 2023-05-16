School In South Delhi's Pushp Vihar Receives Threat Mail; Nothing Suspicious Found, Says Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: A private school located in South Delhi's Pushp Vihar locality on Tuesday received a threat mail after which police and a bomb disposal squad were immediately rushed to the spot. According to Delhi Police, Amrita School in the Pushp Vihar area received the threat mail at around 6.35 AM following which the school administration called the police.

Along with police and the bomb disposal, several ambulances were also rushed to the spot. The teachers and students of the Amrita School were immediately told to vacate the school building and a massive search is being conducted at the premises. However, nothing suspicious was found. Sharing more information, Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, said, "The school has been thoroughly checked through BDT (Bomb Disposal Team) and nothing has been found.''

The threat mail to Amrita School comes nearly 15 days after 'The Delhi Public School' located on Mathura Road received a threat mail claiming that a bomb had been planted on its premises.

Taking the threat mail seriously, the Delhi Police evacuated and sanitised the school. However, nothing suspicious was found during the search. However, no suspicious object was found at the school during the police search. Police later said that the threat mail was sent by a minor student, who had planned the prank "just for fun".

Before that, another Delhi school - 'The Indian School' – also received a threat email. After an intense search and sanitisation of the school premises, the threat mail was found to be a hoax.