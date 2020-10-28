हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Schools in Delhi to remain closed till next order amid rise in new COVID-19 cases

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that parents are not in favour of opening schools and cited instances of coronavirus cases rising in the national capital.

Schools in Delhi to remain closed till next order amid rise in new COVID-19 cases
Play

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, on Wednesday announced that all government and private schools in the national capital to remain closed until the next order.

“It is not safe to reopen schools in Delhi yet,” said Sisodia. “Parents are not in favour too.” He cited instances of coronavirus cases rising wherever schools have been allowed to reopen.

 

 

Schools in the national capital are closed since March, days before the lockdown was announced to curb the coronavirus transmission. Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia said the Delhi Government has decided to increase 1,330 seats in colleges that are under the IP University.

Four days ago, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also said that schools in Delhi will not reopen soon. Initially, the Delhi government had allowed schools for Classes 9 to 12 to resume on a voluntary basis from September 21. However, the government then reversed the decision.

Schools and colleges have been closed in the country since March, when a nationwide lockdown was imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus. However, in its guidelines for reopening the country in September, the Centre allowed states to decide whether to reopen schools and colleges. 

The Centre on Tuesday extended the “Unlock 5” guidelines, released in September, till November 30.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 27,873 active coronavirus cases in Delhi and the cumulative death toll stands at 6,356.

 

Live TV

 

Tags:
DelhiDelhi schoolsDelhi COVID-19 casesCoronavirusManish Sisodia
Next
Story

Man shot dead in Delhi, killer takes photograph of the deceased - WATCH
  • 79,90,322Confirmed
  • 1,20,010Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M16S

Nikita Love Jihad: Congress connection of Nikita's murderer Tauseef?