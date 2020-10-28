Schools in Delhi to remain closed till next order amid rise in new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, on Wednesday announced that all government and private schools in the national capital to remain closed until the next order.

“It is not safe to reopen schools in Delhi yet,” said Sisodia. “Parents are not in favour too.” He cited instances of coronavirus cases rising wherever schools have been allowed to reopen.

Addressing an important press conference | Live https://t.co/LdF65ud9gF — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 28, 2020

Schools in the national capital are closed since March, days before the lockdown was announced to curb the coronavirus transmission. Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia said the Delhi Government has decided to increase 1,330 seats in colleges that are under the IP University.

Four days ago, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also said that schools in Delhi will not reopen soon. Initially, the Delhi government had allowed schools for Classes 9 to 12 to resume on a voluntary basis from September 21. However, the government then reversed the decision.

Schools and colleges have been closed in the country since March, when a nationwide lockdown was imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus. However, in its guidelines for reopening the country in September, the Centre allowed states to decide whether to reopen schools and colleges.

The Centre on Tuesday extended the “Unlock 5” guidelines, released in September, till November 30.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 27,873 active coronavirus cases in Delhi and the cumulative death toll stands at 6,356.

