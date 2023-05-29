topStoriesenglish2615193
TIHAR JAIL SCUFFLE

Scuffle Breaks Out Between Two Groups In Delhi's Tihar Jail, Two Inmates Injured

Earlier on May 2, a dreaded gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was brutally murdered inside the Tihar Central Jail by the rival gang members.

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 06:00 PM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: Another scuffle broke out between two groups at Central Jail No 1 in Delhi's high-security Tihar Jail, leaving two inmates injured. According to the prison officials, an inmate named Alok attacked Rahul with an improvised knife and tile. The incident took place on Monday at around 12:40 pm, the official said. The official further said that members of both groups engaged in the scuffle received serious injuries and have been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Hospital.

"At Central Jail No.1, Tihar (Ward No.02), a few inmates attacked Rahul alias Pawan with an improvised knife, handmade sua and tile, resulting in injury to the inmate. Alok alias Vishal who was amongst the attackers has inflicted self-injury subsequent to the incident. The Jail staff, TSP and Quick Response Team intervened and the inmates involved in the incident were separated immediately," the prison official said in a statement.

Hari Nagar police station has been intimated for lodging FIR and taking further legal action in the matter. Further action is being taken. Prior to this, a similar incident took place in Tihar jail on May 2 after members of two gangs engaged in a scuffle resulting in the killing of the dreaded gangster Tillu Tajpuriya inside the jail.

The attack on Tillu Tajpuria in Tihar was already raising many questions about the security of the prison. In April this year too, Prince Tewatia, a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, was killed in a gang war inside Tihar Jail. 

Lodged in Jail Number 3, Tewatia was stabbed five to seven times before he succumbed to his injuries in Delhi's Deen Dayal Hospital. Earlier, another undertrial in Tihar Jail named Dilsher Azad, who had been lodged in the Delhi Jail since September 2019, was attacked to death in November 2020 by three other under-trial prisoners using an improvised sharp object. 

