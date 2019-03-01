Security agencies on high alert after 36 cartridges, suspected bomb found in South Delhi

NEW DELHI: The recovery of 36 live cartridges and a suspected bomb from a dustbin near a bus terminal in south Delhi has sent the police force into a tizzy.

The Delhi Police and other security agencies in the national capital are on high alert following the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force troopers were killed on February 14.

"The Police Control Room received a call around 9.40 AM on Thursday from a sanitation worker informing it that he had found 36 cartridges, while he was cleaning a dustbin near the Ambedkar Nagar bus terminal. The caller also found an electronic device, a suspected bomb," according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar.

"The recovered articles are being examined," Kumar said.

"It appears that someone threw the cartridges and the suspected bomb into the dustbin hurriedly because of tightened security. We are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the accused," the DCP said, adding a case has been registered.