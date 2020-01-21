Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters meet Delhi L-G, agree to open road for school buses, ambulance

NEW DELHI: A delegation of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters from Shaheen Bagh met Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Tuesday and agreed to allow all school buses and ambulances to pass through the area. The delegation, while agreeing that their ongoing anti-CAA protest, was causing inconvenience to common public, said that their protest will continue.

However, they told Delhi L-G that they were open to finding a solution to this issue. The anti-CAA protesters at the Shaheen Bagh have already allowed ambulances to pass through the area.

The leader of the delegation, Tasir Ahmed, said that they are "open to coming up with a solution" over the road blockage in light of their ongoing anti-CAA protests.

Ahmed stated that they will wait for an order from the Supreme Court due on Wednesday. They said that Delhi L-G had assured them that he convey their concerns to the Central government.

Live TV

Thousands of people, including women and children, are protesting for over a month at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act protests (CAA) and the National Register (NRC).

The Shaheen Bagh protest entered 38th day on Tuesday and the protestors are not willing to quit without a concrete result on the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Delhi Police had earlier urged the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to unblock the road after parents of schoolchildren expressed "deep anxiety" in view of the forthcoming board examinations.

The police had made a similar appeal last week, asking agitators to unblock the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch in "public interest".

The Delhi High Court had refused to intervene on the issue of removal of protestors and the onus was on the administration, said Mehmood Pracha, a lawyer. "The fight is not only about the CAA, but to save the Constitution. The government design is mischievous and it`s also targeting Dalits," Pracha said.