हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neeraj Bawana gang

Sharpshooters of Neeraj Bawana gang arrested

The accused, Monu Singh (23) and Naseeb Singh (25), both residents of Haryana, were close associates of Neeraj Bawana.

Sharpshooters of Neeraj Bawana gang arrested
File photo

New Delhi: Two alleged sharpshooters of the Neeraj Bawana gang have been arrested here by the special cell of the Delhi Police, officials said Thursday.

The accused, Monu Singh (23) and Naseeb Singh (25), both residents of Haryana, were close associates of Neeraj Bawana, they said.

With their arrest, police claimed to have worked out two murder cases. 

The duo were arrested on March 28 from near Jal Vihar bus terminal in Lajpat Nagar after a brief scuffle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

A loaded pistol of .32 calibers, with five live cartridges in its magazine, and a loaded countrymade pistol were seized from their possession, Kushwah said. 

Tags:
Neeraj Bawana gangDelhiDelhi PoliceHaryana
Next
Story

BJP, Centre solely responsible for carrying out sealing drive in Delhi: AAP candidate

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Deshhit: Nitin Gadkari says,"If we were weak, why would the opposition be together?"