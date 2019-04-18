close

GVL Narasimha Rao

Shoe attack on BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao at party office; Rao blames Congress

Shoe attack on BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao at party office; Rao blames Congress
ANI photo/grab

New Delhi: A shoe hurled at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao during a press conference at BJP headquarters in the national capital on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Shakti Bhargava, a surgeon by profession. 

There are no details yet over the motive of the act. However, Narasimha Rao blamed Congress for carrying out the attack.

"This is a condemnable act by the Congress. This is yet another attempt by a Congress-inspired person who comes here to show the same kind of mentality," Rao said after the attack.

The man was immediately bundled out by security guards at the party office and was handed over to the police. It was not immediately clear why the person, who identified himself as a doctor by profession, threw the shoes.

At the time of the incident, BJP leaders Bhupendra Yadav and Rao were addressing the media with the BJP spokesperson attacking the Congress for defaming Hindus by foisting 'false cases' on Hindutva activists, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

Check out the video of the incident, as shared by ANI:

Subsequently, the Rajya Sabha member continued with the press conference.

