Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy in Delhi, one killed

Shots were fired at AAP MLA from Mehrauli Naresh Yadav's convoy near Fortis hospital in Kishangarh late Tuesday night, killing one and injuring another. The group was returning from a visit to the temple after celebrating Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) victory in the Delhi Assembly election 2020. Police reached the spot and launched an investigation, they found several bullet shells at the site.

AAP tweeted on the firing incident, on its official Twitter handle it wrote: "Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured."

While senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh took to Twitter to express his shock at the murder of AAP volunteer and slammed the police. He wrote," Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy attacked Ashok Mann's killed, this is justice prevailing in Delhi, Naresh Yadav was returning from a visit to the temple."

According to sources, the act was a gang-related incident. Two people from the group were targetted and shot at, while one died at the spot the other person has been admitted to a hospital. The one who succumbed to the gunshot named Ashok Mann had allegedly shot at a group previously and then went into hiding. When Ashok came to take part in the celebrations yesterday, he was discovered and shot at.

In the Delhi Assembly election result announced yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal-led party rocked back to power after winning a massive 62 seats while BJP won the remaining 8 seats. The Congress did not win a single seat for the second time in a row.