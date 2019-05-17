Teenager arrested for carrying 5 live bullets at Delhi Metro station

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday nabbed a juvenile with 5 live bullets during baggage screening at Mayur Vihar Phase 1 metro station.

The teenager, who is a resident of Surajpur village in Noida, was arrested around 4:00 PM today.

Sharing more details, the CISF officials said, “A teenage boy was arrested on Friday in a metro station for allegedly carrying five live bullets in his bag.''

''The juvenile was arrested by the CISF personnel at Mayur Vihar Phase-I metro station around 4 pm after the baggage scanner detected the bullets,'' they added.

The accused was then handed over to the local police by the CISF for further investigation.

Carrying arms and ammunition in Delhi Metro is banned.