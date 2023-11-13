Thick Smog Blankets Delhi Post-Diwali Celebrations, AQI In 'Severe' Category

New Delhi: A dense layer of smog enveloped the national capital on Monday morning, mere hours after revellers defied the Supreme Court's ban on firecrackers during Diwali celebrations.

#WATCH | Layer of smog engulfs parts of national capital



(Visuals from Shanti Path) pic.twitter.com/v7qSJF3P3v — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

This comes as a severe blow to Delhi, already grappling with alarming levels of air pollution. Air quality across Delhi continued to be in the 'Poor' category on Monday morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 296, in RK Puram at 290, in Punjabi Bagh at 280 and in ITO at 263

Air quality across Delhi continues to be in the 'Poor' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



AQI in Anand Vihar at 296, in RK Puram at 290, in Punjabi Bagh at 280 and in ITO at 263 pic.twitter.com/z0GRhqSqgR — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

Post-Diwali Visuals Reveal Worsening Air Quality

Visuals from various parts of the city depicted a thick haze shrouding the streets, causing a significant reduction in visibility. The aftermath of Diwali exacerbates Delhi's ongoing struggle with deteriorating air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 'severe' levels in the past weeks.

Repeated Violations Despite SC, Govt Ban On Firecrackers

Despite the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government's recent ban on firecrackers and previous attempts to combat pollution, reports and social media posts highlighted widespread defiance. Images from key areas such as Lodhi Road, RK Puram, Karol Bagh, and Punjabi Bagh showcased intense firework displays, contributing to the escalating pollution crisis.

#WATCH | Delhi: Firecracker waste seen in various places post-Diwali celebrations



(Visuals from Gole Market, Paharganj, Ram Nagar Market) pic.twitter.com/huqexBEwhu — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

The Delhi government, in response to the persistently high pollution levels, had contemplated unconventional measures, including the possibility of 'artificial rain.' However, the recent rain brought only temporary relief. Previous data indicates that since late October, the concentration of PM 2.5 in the city has exceeded limits set by the World Health Organisation, prompting drastic measures such as school closures and restrictions on truck entry.

Best Diwali AQI In 8 Years Despite Risks

Despite the evident rise in pollution post-Diwali, Delhi recorded its best Air Quality in eight years on Diwali night. The overall AQI, although still in the "poor" category, showed improvement compared to previous years. Notable stations like Anand Vihar and Bawana reported varying pollution levels, with some categories falling under the "satisfactory" range.

Delhi's Air Quality Likely To Deteriorate Further

Despite the government's 'Diya Jalao, Patakhe nahi' campaign and the Supreme Court's stringent orders, the rising pollution is poised to cast a shadow over the city after the festive season concludes. The Supreme Court's reminder that its firecracker ban extends beyond Delhi-NCR underscores the severity of the air pollution crisis.

As the Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered "good," Delhi's current status in the "severe" category indicates a critical situation. The looming threat of further deterioration post-Diwali emphasizes the urgent need for sustained efforts to combat air pollution in the national capital.