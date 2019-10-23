close

Three chain snatchers held after shootout in Delhi's Connaught Place

The three criminals arrested by the Delhi Police are believed to be part of a chain-snatching racket.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested three chain snatchers after a shootout at the Connaught Place. The three criminals arrested by the Delhi Police are believed to be part of a chain-snatching racket.

According to reports, an encounter broke out early on Wednesday after the suspects opened fire at the police team forcing the cops to retaliate.

Following this, there was a chase and three criminals were arrested, the police said. The three arrested criminals have been identified as Mohammad Ismail, Salim and Saud.

The gang is believed to be involved in several incidents of snatching chains and mobile phones.

Their primary targets are morning walkers in the CP area.

According to police, the three were planning to target some morning walkers this morning.

The suspects were spotted by a police team near Shankar Market, after which the operation began.

The crackdown comes at a time when the national capital has been witnessing a sudden spike in snatching events.

Recently, some unidentified miscreants snatched the mobile phone of a 51-year-old senior Air Force official in Connaught Place.

As per the police, the incident happened at 6 am when the official was cycling at Connaught Place.

Just then, two unidentified motorcycle-borne people snatched his pouch which contained a One Plus 6 mobile phone and Rs 200. It is suspected that this gang was involved in this snatching.

About 4,762 cases of snatching have taken place in Delhi so far in 2019, as per a recent report. Around 20 cases of snatchings take place every day in Delhi, the report said.

Connaught PlaceNew DelhishootoutDelhi PoliceChain snatchers
