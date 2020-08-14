Three Delhi Police personnel invited by President Ram Nath Kovind for At Home function at Rashtrapati Bhawan

NEW DELHI: Three Delhi Police personnel have been invited by President Ram Nath Kovind for At Home function at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in recognition of their work as ‘Corona Worriers’.

They are W/SI Sunita Maan, No. D-3215, posted at PS Maidan Gari, Head Constable (AWO) Manish Kumar, No. 243/Comn. posted at Dwarka District and Head Constable Jitender, No. 645/RD Posted at PS Kanjhawala, Rohini district.

W/SI Sunita Maan has been working round the clock as a frontline corona warrior and faced potential threats of transmission of COVID-19. Despite all this, she interacted with the public in a highly professional manner and created awareness, especially amongst the ladies regarding preventive measures that are required to be adopted to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Distribution of food packets to the needy and creating awareness among them, especially in these testing times is indeed an act of kindness and utmost social responsibility.

Head Constable Jitender has performed extraordinary duties in the distribution of food packets among poor masses and labour migrants. In those adverse circumstances, he had worked relentlessly for the rescue of many stranded persons like students, tourists & labour migrants, even at his personal end.

Besides this, he at his own level enrolled many influential/rich persons from the locality & outside, for distribution of food packets to the needy ones. In addition to this, he was also actively distributing safety gears such as Face Masks, Hand Sanitizers, Soaps etc. to the needful people, even at his personal paying capacity. He also donated his plasma for the treatment of the wife of ASI Rohtash in Max Hospital, Delhi. This extraordinary work of helping/assisting a Delhi Police family member is an act of humanity.

HC (AWO) Manish Kumar has always been an asset to the organization and the districts in addition to his own duty during Lockdown Period he was instrumental in running a Community Kitchen for needy people was running from the office complex of DCP/Dwarka District since the imposition of lockdown in Delhi.

Almost 800 needy people were provided cooked food on a daily basis from the Community Kitchen. Hon’ble Prime Minister of India also mentioned the Community Kitchen during his “Man Ki Baat” and the visuals of the same were also shown during the speech.

He also worked as a team leader to respond to hunger calls in the Dwarka district. He was instrumental in distribution and arrangement of 800 quintal ration for needy people and also the distribution of 200 hand free sanitizer machines in association with SBI LIFE, distribution of 4,400 washable cotton gloves from SBI life & 35,000 disposable gloves from other NGOs etc.