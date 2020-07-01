Tihar jail inmate stabs another prisoner to death to avenge minor sister's rape

NEW DELHI: In a shocking case of murder, a Tihar Jail inmate stabbed to death another prisoner to avenge the rape of his minor sister in the year 2014. The incident took place on Monday (June 29). According to the Delhi Police, Mehtab (28) was stabbed to death multiple times by 22-year-old Zakir who is lodged in the prison in a murder case.

Delhi Police said that during the initial inquiry at Tihar jail no. 8, it emerged that another inmate Zakir stabbed Mehtab multiple times with a self-made knife-like metal piece.

In the year 2014, Mehtab had raped Zakir's minor sister living in the Ambedkar Nagar area of Delhi. After the crime, Mehtab was arrested and charged under Section 376D, 328, 363, 342, 120B IPC and Section 4 of POCSO Act at Ambedkar Nagar police station, Delhi. He was then lodged in the Tihar Central Jail.

Shortly after the heinous crime, Zakir's minor sister had reportedly committed suicide. This incident broke Zakir deeply from inside. He wanted to avenge his sister's rape at any cost, but since the accused had gone to Tihar Jail and got out of his reach, Zakir made other plans.

Zakir, who was later lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a murder case, was recently transferred from jail No. 8 to the ground floor in ward number 4. According to the police, this transfer was allegedly done on the request of the accused as he had a fight with other inmates in the previous ward.

The deceased Mehtab was already lodged in ward 4 on the first floor. "On June 29, at morning prayer time, when other inmates came out for prayers, accused went upstairs and finding Mehtab assaulted him with a knife-like object," the police said.

After the attack, Mehtab was rushed to the DDU Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Zakir was holding a deep grudge against the deceased and was looking for an opportunity to take revenge, police added.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Hari Nagar Police Station in this connection.