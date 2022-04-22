NEW DELHI: Two separate delegations of Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party will visit Delhi on Friday to "investigate" the NDMC's demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri, said ANI.

According to reports, a 5-member Samajwadi Party delegation, including MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq, MP ST Hasan, MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad, and Ex-MP Ravi Prakash Verma, Ex-MP Javed Ali Khan, will visit Jahangirpuri today to take stock of things.

Similarly, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC will also send a fact-finding team to violence-affected Jahangirpuri in Delhi on Friday around 2 PM.

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sent its fact-finding committee to Bagtui village in Rampurhat of Birbhum district in West Bengal, a five-member delegation of female MPs of Trinamool Congress (TMC) will visit Delhi`s Jahangirpuri on Friday, news agency ANI said quoting party sources.

The TMC leaders including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sajda Ahmed, Aparupa Poddar, Mala Roy, and Satabdi Roy will visit Delhi`s Jahangirpuri.

A delegation of 16 members of Congress including Delhi Congress Chief Anil Chaudhry, AICC Gen Secretary Ajay Maken and AICC Incharge of Delhi Shakti Sinh Gohil visited the Jahangirpuri area on Thursday,

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo member Brinda Karat had on Wednesday visited the demolition site and called the BJP-ruled civic body`s demolition drive unconstitutional.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi also visited Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, called the drive carried out by North Delhi Municipal Corporation a "targetted drive" and accused the BJP of vigilante justice.

Supreme Court ordered to maintain a "status-quo" on the demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation Wednesday had scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area will be removed on Wednesday and Thursday.

(With ANI Inputs)

