हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jahangirpuri

TMC, SP leaders to visit Delhi to probe NDMC's demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri

Supreme Court ordered to maintain a "status-quo" on the demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri.

TMC, SP leaders to visit Delhi to probe NDMC&#039;s demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri

NEW DELHI: Two separate delegations of Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party will visit Delhi on Friday to "investigate" the NDMC's demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri, said ANI.

According to reports, a 5-member Samajwadi Party delegation, including MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq, MP ST Hasan, MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad, and Ex-MP Ravi Prakash Verma, Ex-MP Javed Ali Khan, will visit Jahangirpuri today to take stock of things.

Similarly, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC will also send a fact-finding team to violence-affected Jahangirpuri in Delhi on Friday around 2 PM.

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sent its fact-finding committee to Bagtui village in Rampurhat of Birbhum district in West Bengal, a five-member delegation of female MPs of Trinamool Congress (TMC) will visit Delhi`s Jahangirpuri on Friday, news agency ANI said quoting party sources.

The TMC leaders including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sajda Ahmed, Aparupa Poddar, Mala Roy, and Satabdi Roy will visit Delhi`s Jahangirpuri.

A delegation of 16 members of Congress including Delhi Congress Chief Anil Chaudhry, AICC Gen Secretary Ajay Maken and AICC Incharge of Delhi Shakti Sinh Gohil visited the Jahangirpuri area on Thursday, 

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo member Brinda Karat had on Wednesday visited the demolition site and called the BJP-ruled civic body`s demolition drive unconstitutional.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi also visited Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, called the drive carried out by North Delhi Municipal Corporation a "targetted drive" and accused the BJP of vigilante justice.

Supreme Court ordered to maintain a "status-quo" on the demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation Wednesday had scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area will be removed on Wednesday and Thursday. 

(With ANI Inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JahangirpuriJahangirpuri demolitionNDMCSamajwadi PartyTMCDelhi PoliceSupreme Court
Next
Story

Respite for Noida residents! Light drizzle in Delhi-NCR brings relief from scorching heat

Must Watch

PT21M6S

DNA: Aurangzeb could not break our faith, says PM Modi