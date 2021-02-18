Toolkit case: Disha Ravi moves Delhi HC to restrain police from leaking probe details to media

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Toolkit case

Play

New Delhi: Disha Ravi, the climate activist from Bengaluru who was arrested for her alleged role in sharing a 'toolkit' related to farmers protest, moved the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking directions to Delhi police to restrain them from leaking any case-related probe materials to the media.

The petition filed by the 21-year-old also seeks to restrain the media from publishing the contents or extracts of any alleged private chats, including WhatsApp.

Delhi Police had arrested Ravi, Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk in a case related to the 'toolkit Google doc' which was accidently tweeted and later deleted by aswedish climate activist Greta Thunberg which urged for support for the farmers’ movement.

According to Delhi Police, Disha Ravi is one of the editors of the google document and have alleged that she is key conspirator in the "formulation and dissemination" of the toolkit.

"She (Disha Ravi) was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg. She started a WhatsApp Group and collaborated to make the Toolkit document," the police said in a statement.

They have also accused her of collaborating with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread "disaffection against the Indian State".

 

