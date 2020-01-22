Vote for AAP to ensure work done in five years is not undone: Arvind Kejriwal urges Delhi voters

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to the voters in Delhi to vote in favour of his party candidates to ensure that the good work done by his government in the last five years is not undone.

Interacting with the common public during his roadshow, the AAP chief also appealed to the supporters of the other parties to prefer development and good work over petty politics.

The Chief Minister said that the entire Delhi should vote on the basis of development done in the education, power and healthcare sectors.

"We have worked hard to improve our schools, the education system, health care... Who will take care of the education of your children, who will help you get good and affordable health care if you vote for any other party? Just give it a thought," Kejriwal said while addressing a roadshow in Shastri Nagar constituency.

He earlier held a roadshow in the Badli constituency in support of AAP candidate Ajesh Yadav.

He said, '' For five years, I worked like the son of Delhi. I have never discriminated between people on the basis of religion and caste. We have worked for the all-round development of Delhiites.''

"So, I appeal to you all, especially those who support the Congress and the BJP... Please be with your respective parties but vote for us this time. Cast your vote keeping the welfare of your family in mind," he said standing in a jeep as hundreds of his supporters walked along donning 'aam aadmi' caps and carrying banners of the party.

Kejriwal added that though his government did a lot for the people of Delhi in its five-year tenure but needed more time to complete the work pending for 70 years.

"We have tried our best to give maximum benefit to the people of Delhi... To make their lives prosperous. We have made water and electricity free, improved the education and health care system.. But the work pending for 70 years cannot be completed in just 5 years. We need more time," he said.

"I have worked like an elder son in a family. It is the elder son who shoulders most of the responsibilities, takes care of everyone, gets the sister married manages all expenses etc. I have tried to do just that," he said as cheers and claps rose to a crescendo.

Kejriwal, who had filed his nomination for the upcoming Delhi assembly election from the New Delhi constituency, has declared his assets worth Rs 3.4 crore, Rs 1.3 crore more than 2015.