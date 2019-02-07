Watch: Delhi-NCR turns 'white' after hail storm, heavy rains

NEW DELHI/NOIDA: Heavy rains accompanied with hailstorm hit several parts of the national capital and its neighbourhood regions including Noida on Thursday evening.

While the hailstorm brought down the temperature by a few notches, residents stepped outside to marvel at a 'white' city.

Several took to social media to share images and videos of the hailstorm.

Visuals from Noida, Sector 82 following a hailstorm and rain in the area. pic.twitter.com/jHXsZod0zM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 7, 2019

It was a cloudy Thursday morning with light to moderate rains lashing parts of the Delhi since morning. The city's air quality continued to be in `very poor` category.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall quality index (AQI) of the national capital region was recorded at 265.

At least 16 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by two to six hours due to fog and low visibility.