WATCH: People Rappel Down To Safety After Fire Breaks Out At Building In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a building located in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, triggering panic among its residents. As soon as the fire engulfed the entire building, several people were seen rappelling down for safety. Many of them were seen escaping from the building using wires as the fire spread. According to the Delhi Fire Department, as many as 11 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the site and a rescue operation was started soon.

WATCH: People Rapple Down To Safety After Delhi Building Fire

After half an hour of fire-fighting, the blaze was brought fully under control and all persons were rescued from the building. As per the latest reports, the fire-fighting operation has now concluded.

So far, no major injuries have been reported due to the building fire, the Delhi Fire Department said.