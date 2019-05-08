close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aam Aadmi Party

Why did not PM Narendra Modi fulfil Delhi statehood promise: Arvind Kejriwal

Posing three questions ahead of Modi`s election rally here, the Chief Minister also demanded to know why the Prime Minister was silent during the sealing drive in Delhi because of which traders suffered.

Why did not PM Narendra Modi fulfil Delhi statehood promise: Arvind Kejriwal
File photo

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he did not fulfil his 2014 election pledge to accord full statehood to the national capital.

Posing three questions ahead of Modi`s election rally here, the Chief Minister also demanded to know why the Prime Minister was silent during the sealing drive in Delhi because of which traders suffered.

Also, Kejriwal sought to know Modi`s relationship with Pakistan. "He should tell us why the Pakistani PM wants that Modi should be re-elected."

Tags:
Aam Aadmi PartyArvind KejriwalNarendra ModiDelhi Lok Sabha ConstituencyLok Sabha election 2019
Next
Story

War of words between DU teachers over PM Modi's remarks on Rajiv Gandhi

Must Watch

PT1M43S

Lok Sabha election 2019: BJP President Amit shah addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Dhanbad