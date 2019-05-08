Why did not PM Narendra Modi fulfil Delhi statehood promise: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he did not fulfil his 2014 election pledge to accord full statehood to the national capital.

Posing three questions ahead of Modi`s election rally here, the Chief Minister also demanded to know why the Prime Minister was silent during the sealing drive in Delhi because of which traders suffered.

Also, Kejriwal sought to know Modi`s relationship with Pakistan. "He should tell us why the Pakistani PM wants that Modi should be re-elected."