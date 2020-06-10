Will implement Delhi L-G's order on treatment of non-Delhiites: CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government will implement Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's order to keep hospitals in the national capital open for non-residents of Delhi, saying ‘this is not time to do politics.’

Addressing a press conference here, CM Kejriwal said, "This is not the time to differ from each other or argue. Whatever the Lt Governor and the Central government said will be implemented. This is not the time to do politics. If we keep on fighting, coronavirus will win."

The AAP chief's remarks came two days after Baijal issued an order striking down key announcements made by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to reserve beds in private and Delhi government hospitals for city residents only.

The L-G, who is also the Chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), said in his order on Monday that "treatment should not be denied to any patient on grounds of being a non-resident".

Addressing an online media briefing, the AAP chief expressed concerns that COVID-19 cases will significantly increase in Delhi in the coming days.

“Delhi will need 1.5 lakh beds by July 31 once people start coming to the city for treatment from other states,” CM Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said that out of the 1.5 lakh beds, it is estimated that 80,000 beds will be required for Delhiites.

"We have a big challenge ahead. We all have to fight against COVID-19 together," Kejriwal said.

“The AAP government will try to make arrangements to provide treatment to all,” he said, asking people to make the fight against the novel coronavirus a mass movement.

“This is not the time to do politics. We all have to fight COVID-19 together,” the AAP national convenor said.

He said that so far, 31,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi and of these, 18,000 cases are active.

The Chief Minister also thanked everyone for their good wishes to him. It may be noted that Kejriwal had on Sunday complained of breathing complications and fever after which he underwent a test for COVID-19.

His test reports came out as negative on Tuesday.