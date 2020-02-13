Woman alleges sexual harassment inside Delhi metro coach, police registers case

In yet another shocking incident of sexual harassment in the national capital, a woman has alleged indecent behaviour inside a coach of the Delhi metro. The incident took place on February 12 (Wednesday) on the Yellow Line of the metro when the woman was returning from work in Gurgaon and she took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to narrate the horrific incident.

The woman on Thursday morning approached the Ghitorni metro police station and police registered a case under several sections. The police are trying to identify the accused.

According to her, she was sitting and the man was standing facing her. After some time he turned and she saw his penis outside his pant directed at her. She added that she looked away but the man stayed at that position for nearly a minute while her eyes glued to the floor. After a while, he moved away towards the door. She, however, took his picture at 6.11 pm in Sultanpur water treatment plant. She said that she felt shaken, numb and angry.

Tweeting on this, the DMRC said, "The matter is being looked into. However, in such cases, passengers are requested to report the matter immediately to us at 155370 (DMRC helpline) and 155655(CISF Helpline) or contact the nearest Metro official so that immediate action can be taken."

The details of the accused, however, is not known.