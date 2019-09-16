close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Woman commits suicide at Delhi's Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar metro station, no suicide note recovered

The woman has been identified as Aisa Khan, a resident of Roshanara Gardens in New Delhi's Shakti Nagar area. 

Woman commits suicide at Delhi&#039;s Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar metro station, no suicide note recovered
Representational image

New Delhi: In yet another incident of suicide on tracks of Delhi Metro, a woman named committed suicide by jumping in front of an approaching metro train at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar Nagar metro station's platform number 2, on Monday morning. 

The Azadpur Metro Police station received information about the incident at around 8:45 in the morning. 

The woman has been identified as Aisa Khan, a resident of Roshanara Gardens in New Delhi's Shakti Nagar area. She was rushed to Bara Hindu Rao hospital after she was found on the tracks, but was pronounced dead by the doctors. 

No suicide note was found at the spot although police found one mobile number from her handbag. Efforts are being made to fix the further identity of the deceased. 

The official Twitter handle of Delhi Metro said in a tweet: "Yellow Line Update. Delay in service between Samaypur Badli and Vishwavidyalaya due to a passenger on track at GTB Nagar. Normal service on all other lines."

However, after a few minutes, it updated that operations have resumed on the yellow line. 

Tags:
DelhiDelhi MetroMetro suicideGTB Nagar Metro StationShakti NagarDMRC
Next
Story

Notorious tiger poacher Sansar Chand's close aide Suraj Bhan awarded 4 years jail term

Must Watch

PT11M39S

Watch: Satte Pe Satta, 16th September 2019