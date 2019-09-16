Woman commits suicide at Delhi's Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar metro station, no suicide note recovered

New Delhi: In yet another incident of suicide on tracks of Delhi Metro, a woman named committed suicide by jumping in front of an approaching metro train at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar Nagar metro station's platform number 2, on Monday morning.

The Azadpur Metro Police station received information about the incident at around 8:45 in the morning.

The woman has been identified as Aisa Khan, a resident of Roshanara Gardens in New Delhi's Shakti Nagar area. She was rushed to Bara Hindu Rao hospital after she was found on the tracks, but was pronounced dead by the doctors.

No suicide note was found at the spot although police found one mobile number from her handbag. Efforts are being made to fix the further identity of the deceased.

The official Twitter handle of Delhi Metro said in a tweet: "Yellow Line Update. Delay in service between Samaypur Badli and Vishwavidyalaya due to a passenger on track at GTB Nagar. Normal service on all other lines."

Yellow Line Update Delay in service between Samaypur Badli and Vishwavidyalaya due to a passenger on track at GTB Nagar. Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 16, 2019

However, after a few minutes, it updated that operations have resumed on the yellow line.