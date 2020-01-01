हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Women's safety during New Year celebrations is our top priority: Delhi Police

Hundreds of people thronged to Connaught Place at midnight in the heart of national capital to celebrate the new year with joy and fervour. 

Image for representational use only

New Delhi: Women safety during New Year celebrations will be the top of Delhi Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Eish Singhal said late on Tuesday.

As the people who have gathered in the Connaught Place area to welcome New Year 2020 started to disperse, Eish Singhal said, "As the dispersal is going on and people are now going back, women safety remains our top priority." 

"We are keeping a check on drunken driving, rash driving and stunt biking and our picket is keeping an eye on violators," he added. 

Hundreds of people thronged to Connaught Place at midnight in the heart of national capital to celebrate the new year with joy and fervour. 

