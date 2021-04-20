You don't need an e-pass for THESE things during Delhi lockdown

NEW DELHI: In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took a big decision and announced a 6-day complete lockdown in the national capital.

The COVID-19 lockdown in Delhi came into force on Monday from 10 PM and will remain in place till 5 AM on April 26. The decision was taken in the wake of Delhi witnessing its biggest surge in the daily COVID-19 caseload with 25,462 fresh cases on Monday.

With this, the Delhi Chief Minister also announced new COVID-19 rules and guidelines for the general public and said that essential services will be exempted under the 6-day lockdown. "Essential services, food services, medical services will continue. Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it. A detailed order will be issued shortly," said the Delhi CM.

Kejriwal told the citizens of Delhi that his government has been honest from day one and informed about the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the hospitals in the national capital. Kejriwal reiterated that there is a huge shortage of ICU beds in the hospitals.

The Delhi government later released a set of guidelines, prohibiting all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings. The movement of the individuals shall be allowed only with the possession of an e-pass (in soft or hard copy). An e-pass can be obtained by applying on the website www.delhi.gov.in.

Who will not need an e-pass during Delhi lockdown?

-There will be no restrictions on passengers going to/from airports, railway stations, or ISBTs.

-A notification issued by the Delhi government said, “Persons coming from-going to Airports/Railway stations/ISBTs will be allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket.''

-Officials in the officers of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post will also be exempted on the production of valid ID cards.

-People coming or going to airports, railway stations or bus stations will be allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket.

-Public transport such as buses and metros will be allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity; autos and cabs will be allowed to take up to two passengers only. No standing passenger will be allowed.

-There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement or transportation of essential goods. No separate permission or e-pass will be required for this.

-Doctors, healthcare staff, essential workers, officials, journalists, judges, government officials and diplomats can move without restrictions on the production of valid ID proof.

-Students appearing for examinations will be allowed to travel on the production of valid ID cards.

-People going for COVID-19 testing or vaccination will be allowed on the production of valid ID cards.

-Pregnant women and patients going for medical services with attendants will be allowed to travel on the production of valid ID cards, doctor's prescription or medical papers.

Who all will need an e-pass to travel during this 6-day complete lockdown?

-If you are going outside and are included in the below-mentioned category, you will need an e-pass.

-People working in banks, insurances office need to carry this.

-People going to ATM to withdraw cash need to have it.

- Private security personnel will need an e-Pass.

-People working in broadcasting and cable services, IT and Internet services.

