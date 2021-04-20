Do you need an e-pass to travel via air or train during Delhi lockdown? Check details

New Delhi: In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday announced to put the national capital under complete lockdown. The complete COVID-19 lockdown in Delhi came into force on Monday from 10 PM and will remain in place till 5 AM on April 26.

The decision was taken in the wake of Delhi witnessing its biggest surge in the daily COVID-19 caseload with 25,462 fresh cases on Monday.

However, there will be no restrictions on passengers going to/from airports, railway stations, or ISBTs. A notification issued by the Delhi government said, “Persons coming from-going to Airports/Railway stations/ISBTs will be allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket. Officials in the officers of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post will also be exempted on the production of valid ID card.”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced a weekend curfew and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 as part of sweeping restrictions to break the chain of the infection.

Adding that the lockdown was necessary to prevent a bigger crisis in Delhi, Kejriwal said, "The government will take full care of you. We took this tough decision taking the situation into consideration."

The movement of the individuals shall be allowed only with the possession of an e-pass (in soft or hard copy). An e-pass can be obtained by applying on the website www.delhi.gov.in.

-People coming or going to airports, railway stations or bus stations will be allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket.

-Public transport such as buses and metros will be allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity; autos and cabs will be allowed to take up to two passengers only. No standing passenger will be allowed.

-There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement or transportation of essential goods. No separate permission or e-pass will be required for this.

-Doctors, healthcare staff, essential workers, officials, journalists, judges, government officials and diplomats can move without restrictions on the production of valid ID proof.

-Students appearing for examinations will be allowed to travel on the production of valid ID cards.

-People going for COVID-19 testing or vaccination will be allowed on the production of valid ID cards.

-Pregnant women and patients going for medical services with attendants will be allowed to travel on the production of valid ID cards, doctor's prescription or medical papers.

-Religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors will be allowed.

-All private offices will go back to Work From Home mode.

-Delhi government offices and corporations shall remain closed except those involved in essential and emergency services such healthcare and emergency services will be allowed to function.

-Only 50 people will be allowed at weddings and 20 at funerals.

-All malls, cinema halls, shopping complexes, swimming pools, restaurants, salons, gyms and spas will remain shut during the curfew.

-Any social, religious, political, entertainment or sports gathering will be prohibited.

-Any national sporting event can take place at a stadium but no spectators allowed.

-Food, groceries, fruits and vegetable shops, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, opticians, medicines and medical equipment, newspaper distribution will be open.

-Banks, insurance offices and ATMs offices will remain open.

-Home delivery and takeaway of food by restaurants will be allowed.

-Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce will be allowed.

-Telecommunications, internet services, cable services, and IT-enabled services.

-Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets.

-Water supply, power generation, transmission and distribution units and services, cold storage and warehousing services.

Private security services.

-Manufacturing units of essential commodities. Manufacturing units of non-essential commodities having onsite workers will also be allowed.

