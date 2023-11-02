Young Filmmaker Left Bleeding On Delhi Road After Bike Accident Dies; Mobile, Wallet, Camera Stolen

NEW DELHI: A harrowing incident unfolded in south Delhi, resulting in the untimely demise of a 30-year-old filmmaker, Piyush Pal, following a motorcycle collision at a traffic signal. The tragedy occurred on October 28, around 10 PM, leaving the victim fatally injured. Delhi Police officials later said that Pal’s mobile phone, wallet and bag appeared to have been stolen by a bystander.

Incident Captured On CCTV

This heart-wrenching incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, providing a grim visual account. The footage revealed Piyush Pal's motorcycle maneuvering on a busy road near Panchsheel Enclave. Tragically, his motorcycle collided with another bike approaching from behind, leading to a devastating sequence of events. The collision caused Pal's motorcycle to skid and drag along the road for a considerable distance.

A passerby, Pankaj Mistry, who was on his bike with his brother, spotted a huge gathering on the road and stopped to check what had happened. He along with others, then rushed the victim to the PSRI Hospital.

Help Denied To Victim

Despite the gravity of the situation, passersby failed to extend a helping hand to the injured filmmaker, leaving him in a pool of blood for over 20 minutes. Shockingly, instead of offering assistance, onlookers chose to document the grim scene, taking pictures and even making off with Pal's mobile phone and Go-Pro camera.

A close friend of the victim lamented the lack of support from the bystanders. He revealed that no one came to Pal's aid while his mobile phone kept ringing until 10 p.m. "We are not seeking compensation from anyone; we only seek justice," the friend emphasized in a statement to news agency PTI.

Case Of Rash Driving Registered

The police, relying on the incriminating CCTV footage, have taken action against the other motorcycle rider, identified as Bunty. A case of rash driving has been registered, as investigations continue into this tragic incident that highlights the importance of timely assistance during emergencies.

Based on Bunty’s statement and footage, a case under IPC sections pertaining to rash driving and causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others was lodged.

According to the FIR, Bunty claimed he was returning from his employer’s shop in Malviya Nagar. Around 9.45 pm, near Panchsheel Park Metro station, a two-wheeler hit his bike from behind. He fell on the road and sustained injuries on his arms.