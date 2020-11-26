हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi winters

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category with AQI at 366

The air pollution level in Delhi on Thursday morning remained under 'very poor' category with AQI recorded at 366.

The air pollution level in Delhi on Thursday morning remained under 'very poor' category with AQI recorded at 366.

The presence of the PM 2.5 pollutant also remained high in Delhi at 369 in the 'very poor' category, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The morning temperature in the national capital was 14.6 ° C while today's minimum temperature is 10.4 ° C and maximum temperature is 24.4 ° C. According to the Meteorological Department, light rain may occur today.

The air quality in Noida and Gurgaon reached 'severe' and 'very poor' levels on Thursday at 487 and 336, respectively. 

Noida had its air quality in the "severe" category on November 15, a day after Diwali, when large parts of the National Capital Region recorded high pollution.

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi wintersDelhi WeatherAir quality index
CBSE marking scheme for Class 10 board exams 2021: Latest updates students must know
